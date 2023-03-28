Orlando Bloom slams "war criminal" Putin during Ukraine visit

Kyiv, Ukraine - Pirates of the Caribbean star and UNICEF ambassador Orlando Bloom met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as they both highlighted the severe consequences of Russia's war for millions of children in the country.

Pirates of the Caribbean star and UNICEF ambassador Orlando Bloom (r.) met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. © Screenshot/Instagram/Orlando Bloom

"The war is destroying the childhood of Ukrainian children," Zelensky shared on a video of his meeting in Kyiv with Bloom released on Monday. Thousands of schools were damaged or destroyed, he said.



"Almost 2.7 million Ukrainian schoolchildren are forced to learn online or in a mixed way," he said. Girls and boys were at risk of developing depression, anxiety or other mental health problems, Zelensky added.

Bloom, who has been a UNICEF ambassador for humanitarian projects since 2009, said at the meeting that he had visited a family with five children of their own and four adopted war orphans.

UNICEF supports such parents "so that every Ukrainian child can be part of a warm, nurturing and devoted family," the actor said.

He also addressed the fate of "missing children" whose whereabouts need to be clarified. Bloom called Russian President Vladimir Putin, without mentioning his name, a "war criminal."

The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for abducting children.