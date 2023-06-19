Rapper Big Pokey tragically passes away after collapsing onstage

Beaumont, Texas - Big Pokey, the pioneering Houston rapper who helped transform the city's hip-hop scene, has died after collapsing onstage Saturday. He was 45.

Rapper Big Pokey died at the age of 45 after collapsing onstage during a show in Beaumont, Texas. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/BIG POKEY

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, died Sunday, a representative for the musician confirmed in a statement provided to The Times. No cause of death was given.



"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell," the statement read.

"He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

News of Big Pokey's death surfaced shortly after a video of the Who Dat Talking Down artist abruptly falling to the floor during his show in Beaumont, Texas, began circulating online.

Big Pokey was among the original members of influential Houston hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click. He was also known for his solo work, including his 1999 debut album, The Hardest Pit in the Litter.

"The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Sunday.

"Though many called him 'low key,' his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful."