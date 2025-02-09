Richard Gere torches Trump as "bully" and "thug" in scathing remarks on US politics

Granada, Spain - Hollywood star Richard Gere called President Donald Trump a "bully" and a "thug" on Saturday during an awards ceremony in Spain, and said the US was in a "very dark place".

The 75-year-old, who received an International Goya Award at Spain's top film honors, warned that authoritarianism is on the rise "everywhere".

"We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the US, it's everywhere," he said. "Authoritarianism takes us all over."

The Pretty Woman actor was also highly critical of Trump during a press conference in Granada on Friday.

During Saturday's gala, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas presented Gere with the honorary award for "his extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking" and his social commitment to various causes, including the plight of refugees and the homeless.

During his speech, Gere warned of the "dark marriage" of power and money "like we've never seen before."

"The fact that these irresponsible and perhaps dangerously corrosive billionaires are running everything in America right now is a danger for everyone on this planet," he said.