Rihanna flaunts baby bump while modeling Fenty lingerie

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna stripped down into her sexy bottoms in her latest shoot for her Savage X Fenty line!

Rihanna slayed in her newest Savage X Fenty items on Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

The 35-year-old expecting mama's trendsetting maternity fashion continues with her stunning new snaps for her popular clothing line.

On Monday, RiRi dropped several pics where she modeled new items from the brand while posing in front of a collection of clothing material.

The Only Girl in the World artist only sported a red bra and matching undergarments in the sexy shoot, which she captioned, "new fav's, sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com."

RiRi struck several poses in the sultry photo dump while also sporting stylish bangs for her hair do.