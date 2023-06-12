Rihanna rocks pantless maternity fit on date night with A$AP Rocky
Santa Monica, California - Rihanna's maternity fashion continues to evolve as she prepares for baby number two!
Over the weekend, while having a cute date night with her boo, A$AP Rocky, in Santa Monica, the 35-year-old pop star again rocked a stylish maternity look.
RiRi's baby bump wasn't bared, but it was still very noticeable underneath her brown snakeskin-print coat over a two-tone gray hoodie.
Showing off her toned legs, the Umbrella artist completed the look with a pair of matching, strappy heels while keeping her makeup light except for her bold, red lip.
RiRi's trendsetting maternity style continues to make waves and redefine comfort for expecting mamas everywhere!
Rihanna continues to show off chic maternity fashion
As the countdown for baby number two's arrival continues, the Only Girl in The World singer has sported plenty of ground-breaking looks already.
From bridal-themed attire at the 2023 Met Gala to her recent street style, RiRi has given a new spin on the "comfy-chic" trend.
Meanwhile, fans are anxiously anticipating the debut of her second child with the Peso rapper after the parents welcomed their son RZA last May.
Of course, there's also considerable fanfare over those wedding rumors that have been swirling around Rihanna and Rocky lately!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & RICH FURY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP