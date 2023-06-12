Rihanna rocks pantless maternity fit on date night with A$AP Rocky

Santa Monica, California - Rihanna 's maternity fashion continues to evolve as she prepares for baby number two!

Rihanna sported another chic maternity ensemble while on a date with A$AP Rocky over the weekend. © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, while having a cute date night with her boo, A$AP Rocky, in Santa Monica, the 35-year-old pop star again rocked a stylish maternity look.

RiRi's baby bump wasn't bared, but it was still very noticeable underneath her brown snakeskin-print coat over a two-tone gray hoodie.

Showing off her toned legs, the Umbrella artist completed the look with a pair of matching, strappy heels while keeping her makeup light except for her bold, red lip.

RiRi's trendsetting maternity style continues to make waves and redefine comfort for expecting mamas everywhere!