Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to Short n' Sweet deluxe – with extra surprise track!

Los Angeles, California - As fans continue to gush over her new album Short n' Sweet , pop star Sabrina Carpenter has dropped a deluxe edition with a surprise bonus track!

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has dropped a deluxe edition of her brand-new album, Short n' Sweet, featuring a surprise bonus track called Busy Woman. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

The 25-year-old made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday under a photo that appears to be an outtake from the album's cover shoot.

"surprise b***h! I wrote Busy Woman with jack and amy just after i turned in short n' sweet and was so sad i couldn't include it…" she wrote in the caption.

'it's one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!"

The deluxe edition of Short n' Sweet – aptly called Short n' Sweet(er) – featuring Busy Woman is now available for fans to download exclusively from her digital store for $4.99.

Once purchased, fans will receive the album in their inbox after the "sweet little limited time window" runs out on Thursday.

Short n' Sweet is the sixth studio album from Sabrina, and following the massive success of lead singles Espresso and Please Please Please, the full record appears to be continuing her hot streak!