Sabrina Carpenter gives fans peek behind the curtain of viral Vogue shoot

New York, New York - Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a peek at her silly side in behind-the-scenes shots from her recent Vogue cover shoot!

Sabrina Carpenter shared exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at her Vogue Magazine release party! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from a Vogue Magazine release party for her March 2025 cover issue.

In the first photo, Sabrina channeled a geeky "Sports Expert" persona named Regina Harpenter, wearing a light blue cardigan, mustard yellow skirt, pink leather jacket, and oversized glasses.

Another shot captures her Old Hollywood Glam in a Polaroid-style pic, featuring a voluminous short blonde bob, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip.

She also shined in a powder blue corset dress, which she accessorized with delicate layered necklaces and diamond stud earrings.

Her nails were also the talk of the internet!

The 25-year-old singer flaunted a whimsical manicure made up of weather-inspired designs, including clouds, raindrops, and lightning bolts.