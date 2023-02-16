Selena Gomez dishes about social media, music, and shedding her Disney image
Los Angeles, California - Multitalented star Selena Gomez is ready to leave the past behind.
The 30-year-old graced the cover of Vanity Fair along with a star-studded ensemble of actors for the magazine's annual Hollywood Issue.
While she might be one of the most-followed accounts on Instagram, Gomez got real about the downsides of the app and her decision to delegate posting responsibilities to her assistant.
"I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she said.
Though many fans have speculated she's taken back the reins of her Instagram, Gomez said that TikTok is the only social media app on her phone at the moment. At least, at the time of the interview.
The former Disney darling proved she's just like the rest of us, revealing that she relies on the video app for recipes and inspiration for hair and makeup looks.
Gomez also shared that she tries to engage with the positive sides of social media, like interacting with fans, and she relies on her team to filter through the noise to find meaningful comments for her to read.
While she's found her footing now, the starlet isn't afraid to reveal the harsh realities of achieving fame at a young age.
Selena Gomez talks being a role model as a teen star
Gomez began her career in Hollywood as a child actor, scoring her big break at just 15 on the Disney Channel.
"It's really scary to see what happens when you're given so much power and money at a young age," she said. "I think it's extremely scary."
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also spoke candidly about what it was like to be held to seriously high standards during her Disney days, which hindered her freedom as well.
Per Selena, there were some common phrases that she wasn't allowed while on the set of the kids' show.
"I wasn't a wild child by any means. But I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say 'What the hell?' in front of anyone," she revealed to the outlet.
The Heart Wants What it Wants artist also noted that there was "stuff" she put on herself to be "the best role model."
"Now, I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself," she added.
The Rare Beauty founder has always been candid about her mental health and personal struggles, and she's looking to channel this honesty into her art.
Selena Gomez dishes on plans for new music
Gomez's AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, dove deep into her struggles with bipolar disorder, and her honesty has helped her to feel more confident about her choices.
"Now I don't feel like I'm lying to people. It's not that I was lying…I was scared of what people would think or that people wouldn't hire me," she admitted. "Now, I don't think that way. I understand that if it doesn't feel good to me, then I need to step back and evaluate."
With her next steps, Gomez hopes to put this newfound freedom into her music.
"If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile," she said.
The Hands to Myself singer described her upcoming work as "really powerful, strong, very pop."
Her last music release was My Mind & Me, a track written for her Apple TV+ documentary that dropped last year.
Gomez's confirmation of new music just might add some further evidence to fan theories that she'll appear as a guest performer on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, but only time will tell!
Cover photo: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP