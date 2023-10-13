Do Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have a new clothing line on the way?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and her longtime friend Francia Raisa have been putting the on and off again rumors of a rift between them to rest with a brand new joint project that they recently teased on Instagram!

Selena Gomez (r.) and longtime bestie Francia Raisa are stirring up a new project together! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Avalon.red

On Friday, Raisa shared a photo on Instagram of her and Gomez at a bowling alley while wearing matching black shirts emblazoned with the words "No Beef Just Salsa.



The Only Murders in the Building star and the How I Met Your Father actor captioned an Instagram story with the same phrase back in August, which showed the two of them with leopard print pumps and bare legs.

Along with the photo was a short caption: "Exciting News coming Monday." This, of course, sparked immediate interest from fans.

The two friends have been linked together for years after Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Im so happy to see them together again."

