Is Selena Gomez dating music producer Fred Again?
Los Angeles, California - After Selena Gomez was spotted getting dinner with British DJ Fred Again, fans are buzzing over whether the pair is Hollywood's latest love connection or if their hang-out is related to Gomez's highly-anticipated return to music!
The stars were caught having dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday, with the 31-year-old later confirming the hangout with a selfie alongside the music producer shared on her Instagram.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the dinner date doesn't exactly mean anything romantic is going on between the pair, as one source who was at the same restaurant has now revealed that the outing didn't seem like a date.
While dating speculation may be overblown, fans are now wondering whether their meet-up could instead be related to a music collaboration.
Fred Again has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Shawn Mendes, and with Gomez confirming she's working on new music, the London native may be involved in her next recording.
Though the Only Murders in the Building star has been focused on her acting career and blossoming beauty brand in recent years, she's still made some recent strides on the music charts thanks to the slow-burn success of her 2022 collaboration, Calm Down.
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Hartmut Bösener