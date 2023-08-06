Is Selena Gomez dating music producer Fred Again?

Los Angeles, California - After Selena Gomez was spotted getting dinner with British DJ Fred Again, fans are buzzing over whether the pair is Hollywood's latest love connection or if their hang-out is related to Gomez's highly-anticipated return to music !

Selena Gomez was spotted at dinner with music producer Fred Again, but insiders say it wasn't a date. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Hartmut Bösener

The stars were caught having dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday, with the 31-year-old later confirming the hangout with a selfie alongside the music producer shared on her Instagram.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the dinner date doesn't exactly mean anything romantic is going on between the pair, as one source who was at the same restaurant has now revealed that the outing didn't seem like a date.

While dating speculation may be overblown, fans are now wondering whether their meet-up could instead be related to a music collaboration.

Fred Again has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Shawn Mendes, and with Gomez confirming she's working on new music, the London native may be involved in her next recording.