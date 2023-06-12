Selena Gomez deletes controversial photo after backlash

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez quietly deleted a recent Instagram post after getting some heat from fans.

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez deleted her recent Instagram photo after fans bashed her for wearing Balenciaga. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a throwback photo of herself and a friend, Anna Collins, enjoying ice cream in New York City.

The seemingly harmless photos stirred some controversy after fans honed in on Selena's sweatshirt, which bore the logo of Balenciaga.

The fashion brand was in hot water last year after a disturbing holiday campaign featured kids holding teddy bears wearing bondage gear.

The advertisements were slammed for sexualizing children, and the scandal led many A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to distance themselves from the brand.

Though some defended Selena for wearing the sweater since it was taken prior to the scandal, others were not as forgiving, emphasizing that she made the decision to post it well after the fact.

Either way, it seems the Rare Beauty founder has learned her lesson, as she deleted the post over the weekend and issued a subtle apology via TikTok.