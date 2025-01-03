Selena Gomez dishes on celeb crushes and first kiss with fellow Disney star!
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has spilled the tea on her early celebrity crushes and her very first kiss – which just so happened to be with a fellow Disney Channel star!
In an interview with W Magazine published Friday, the 32-year-old actor opened up about her role in the acclaimed movie Emilia Pérez and the long journey of her career so far.
While dishing on her Disney days, Selena admitted she "probably had too many crushes" as a teen.
As for who these lucky men were, the Only Murders in the Building star name-dropped singer Jesse McCartney, calling his hit song Beautiful Soul "life-changing" for her.
She also swooned over One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray (after all, who hasn't?) and added she had plenty of real-life crushes on actors and musicians she knew personally as well.
Like many other young actors, Selena had her first kiss on TV – on the Disney Channel, of course.
It was on an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which she guest-starred at around 11 or 12 years old.
Selena Gomez reveals her first kiss was with Dylan Sprouse
"It was with Dylan [Sprouse], and it was really funny because both of us were so young," she explained. "We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared."
When it came to off-screen romance, Selena divulged that her real first kiss came about two years later with a boy named Juan.
Though Selena has made a name for herself as both a pop powerhouse and acclaimed adult actor, she recently returned to her Disney roots with a special appearance in the new Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
