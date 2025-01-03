Selena Gomez dishes on celeb crushes and first kiss with fellow Disney star!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has spilled the tea on her early celebrity crushes and her very first kiss – which just so happened to be with a fellow Disney Channel star!

Selena Gomez dished on her early celebrity crushes and first kiss in a new interview with W Magazine. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In an interview with W Magazine published Friday, the 32-year-old actor opened up about her role in the acclaimed movie Emilia Pérez and the long journey of her career so far.

While dishing on her Disney days, Selena admitted she "probably had too many crushes" as a teen.

As for who these lucky men were, the Only Murders in the Building star name-dropped singer Jesse McCartney, calling his hit song Beautiful Soul "life-changing" for her.

She also swooned over One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray (after all, who hasn't?) and added she had plenty of real-life crushes on actors and musicians she knew personally as well.

Like many other young actors, Selena had her first kiss on TV – on the Disney Channel, of course.

It was on an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which she guest-starred at around 11 or 12 years old.