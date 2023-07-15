Selena Gomez gets roasted as TikTok reveals why she's still single
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got a bit more than she bargained for when she used a TikTok filter to help explain why she's still single!
TikTok filters never lie...right?
The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate let the video-sharing platform answer, "Why am I single?" in a new clip posted on Friday.
To the tune of Holding Out for a Hero, TikTok reveals her fatal flaw.
"You have bad taste," the filter declares as Gomez's jaw drops.
"Well thats rude tik tok," she wrote in the caption.
The Only Murders in the Building star has become known for being brutally - and hilariously - honest about her dating woes.
Despite chatter that she's started a new romance with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, her newest TikTok seems to have put the rumor mill to rest once again.
Of course, fans couldn't help but debate in the comments whether Gomez's famous exes could reveal any truth to TikTok's vicious declaration.
Selena Gomez sparks debate about her exes with latest TikTok
In regards to her love life, the former Disney darling is perhaps best known for dating Justin Bieber on and off for about eight years, with the pair splitting for good in 2018.
She has also been linked to The Weeknd, Drew Taggert, Nick Jonas, and more famous faces throughout her decades-long career. While some called out The Weeknd as a potentially bad choice amid the controversy surrounding his show, The Idol, most fans defended Gomez from TikTok's jab.
"No, it's because you are a queen with high standards, and deserves nothing less than those standards," one fan wrote.
