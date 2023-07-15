Selena Gomez gets roasted as TikTok reveals why she's still single

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got a bit more than she bargained for when she used a TikTok filter to help explain why she's still single!

Selena Gomez shared a hilarious TikTok on Friday, where a filter called her out for having "bad taste" in men. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

TikTok filters never lie...right?

The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate let the video-sharing platform answer, "Why am I single?" in a new clip posted on Friday.

To the tune of Holding Out for a Hero, TikTok reveals her fatal flaw.

"You have bad taste," the filter declares as Gomez's jaw drops.

"Well thats rude tik tok," she wrote in the caption.



The Only Murders in the Building star has become known for being brutally - and hilariously - honest about her dating woes.

Despite chatter that she's started a new romance with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, her newest TikTok seems to have put the rumor mill to rest once again.

Of course, fans couldn't help but debate in the comments whether Gomez's famous exes could reveal any truth to TikTok's vicious declaration.