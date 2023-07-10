Selena Gomez talks July 4th reunion with Taylor Swift: "I needed that"

Westerly, Rhode Island - Selena Gomez paid tribute to her recent reunion with long-time friend Taylor Swift with a sweet Instagram tribute.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift (center) reunited for a July 4th celebration earlier this month. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

On Saturday, the 30-year-old shared photos of several Polaroids taken during Swift's recent July 4th celebration in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The star-studded snaps see Gomez and the 33-year-old singer share a popsicle and embrace for the camera, along with two other photos of the rest of the girl group, including the Haim sisters.

"Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a** gals. I needed that," the Only Murders in the Building actor wrote in the caption.

While the Anti-Hero artist's Independence Day celebrations were once a famous tradition of hers, she stopped hosting the star-studded celebrations in 2017.

Yet, they made an unexpected return this year as Swift first shared photos from the festivities on Friday ahead of her Kansas City concert. Like Gomez, she praised her friends, whom she branded "your local neighborhood independent girlies."

The Haim sisters opted for an even more pointed caption affirming the stars' relationship statuses by writing "single summer" under their post.

On night two of The Eras Tour shows at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift performed an evermore track that some fans believe pays homage to her decade-long friendship with Gomez.