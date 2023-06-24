Selena Gomez teases new Rare Beauty products in stunning selfie

Los Angeles, California - After bidding au revoir to Paris, Selena Gomez is getting back to business as she expands her beauty empire.

Selena Gomez teased some new products coming to her beauty brand in a gorgeous selfie shared on Friday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 30-year-old shared a stunning new selfie via Instagram on Friday, where she teased some new product coming down the pike at Rare Beauty.

In the photos, Selena pouts for the camera while rocking a sleek bun, gold earrings, and a winged black eyeliner look.

"New @rarebeauty coming soon…" she wrote in the caption.

The makeup line was founded by the Only Murders in the Building star back in 2019 and has since emerged as a powerhouse brand in the industry.

Selena appears to be on a plane in the new snaps, likely on her way back to the States after leaving Paris earlier this week.

In her previous Instagram post, she thanked the French city for hosting her for two months as she filmed her next movie, Emilia Perez, and worked on some new music in the recording studio. The Disney Channel alum also revealed her dramatic new look for the film, which featured a striking bleach-blonde bob.

Along with her new photo dump, Selena has been keeping fans up to date via social media with inside looks at the many trendy outfits she's worn throughout her stay.