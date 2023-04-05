Selling Sunset stars rally around Mary Fitzgerald amid tragic update

Los Angeles, California - When Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald isn't making social media users giggle with relatability on TikTok , she's updating her Instagram followers on her fertility journey for the first time in months.

Mary Fitzgerald of Selling Sunset makes people laugh with her TikTok videos, but she's getting real on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@themarybonnet

For those who are unaware, Mary and her husband Romaine Bonnet have been trying to conceive a baby for quite some time.

Though the reality TV star has been open about her struggles to get pregnant via IVF and naturally when asked on red carpets or in interviews, she hadn't updated her social media followers on her baby-making journey until recently.

In an IG Reel, Mary shared what some may call an overdue update, however, it was overdue for a very valid reason.

"I promised everybody awhile back ... that I would take you along with my fertility journey, and i know i've been very silent about it, and i'm going to try to do this without crying."

"We did get pregnant, we were in Bali, we got pregnant, and unfortunately, that didn't work out," she shared. Mary said on top of having a miscarriage, she had a septic miscarriage, adding "so I had to go into surgery for that."

"We're gonna keep trying, and i'll leave it at that," she said.

Like the dear friends and stellar castmates they are, Mary's Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause and Brett Openheim chimed in to shower her with love.

Chrishell commented, "You are so loved and supported," while Brett wrote, "We will always be here to support you and Romain, through anything. Love you."