Shakira and Tom Cruise spark romance rumors at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Miami, Florida - Rumors of a romance between Shakira and Tom Cruise are picking up speed after they were spotted together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami!

Tom Cruise (l) and Shakira (second from r) were among the celebrity guests at the Miami Grand Prix. © imago/PanoramiC

On Sunday, the Mission Impossible star and the Waka Waka singer posed for photos at the edge of the racetrack in a visibly good mood, and they were even caught chatting privately in the VIP area along with Shakira's son, Milan.

While Cruise kept things casual in a white polo shirt and Top Gun-esque aviator glasses, Shakira showed off her style with a green cut-out top and oversized black sunglasses.



As the pictures hit social media, many fans began to speculate that sparks might be flying between the stars - and it's certainly a possibility!

Shakira has been single since her dramatic split from former FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué last summer. Rumors of a new romance with a mystery man emerged in March, but no further information has been revealed.

Cruise, meanwhile, was last linked to Marvel actor Hayley Atwell, but the pair ended things for the second time in 2022.