Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reuniting 10 years after their split?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are two of the biggest pop stars in the world - and friendly exes - but could they be rekindling their romance after over a decade apart?
Could Styles (feat. Harry Styles) actually happen after all?
For those who may not recall, Taylor and Harry indeed dated for a few months between 2012 and 2013. The pair then exchanged songs heavily rumored to be about their relationship (Style, Two Ghosts, Perfect...the list goes on).
The exes have been quite supportive of one another ever since, often sharing polite chats at award shows and other events. But are the now-single stars looking to reignite their romance?
According to Life & Style, a source has claimed that the musicians are "talking" once again. "Friends are buzzing that this could end with them getting back together," the insider said.
The source told the outlet that the Watermelon Sugar singer has been on Taylor's mind since she called it quits with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy last month.
"They shared some memorable conversations, which were caught on camera at the Grammys in recent years, and during the February ceremony, Taylor stood up in support of her ex when hecklers shouted that Beyoncé should have won Album of the Year as Harry took the stage to accept the award."
The insider also revealed that the 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer believes Harry - now 29 - has matured significantly after his two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde.
Harry Styles allegedly "never stopped loving" Taylor Swift
Harry is also reportedly feeling "a spark" for Taylor again, according to the source, who added that he "never stopped loving her."
"They're constantly sending sweet texts and calling each other long distance. They swap tour stories and are making plans to meet up."
Though Taylor's month-long fling with Matty dominated the headlines, the insider says she'd rather keep a renewed romance with Harry "a secret."
Unsurprisingly, the chatter has sent the fandoms of both stars (and their significant overlap) into a total frenzy.
Though most remain skeptical of the claims, many are happy to live in delusion.
"i like to believe in rumors when they benefit me," one fan said.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network