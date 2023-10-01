GOALS! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce all but official as she attends Chiefs vs Jets game

New York, New York - Travis Kelce was spotted by an insider leaving Taylor Swift 's NY apartment Sunday at 11 AM, the morning of the Kansas City Chiefs night game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey against the New York Jets.

Swift was joined by longtime bestie Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds as well as new girl-gang member Sophie Turner. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

And that's not all, folks... TAYLOR WENT TO THE GAME THAT NIGHT. That's right, the tea is piping hot and we are unable to even.

Swift was joined by longtime bestie Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and new girl gang member Sophie Turner.

Sports announcer Mike Tirico was certainly pumped for Taylor's visit, starting his telecast by saying, "Hi, Swifties! We’ll be with you all night!"

We might be jumping the gun a little bit, but Taylor and this end zoner might just be endgame.