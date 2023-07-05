Is Taylor Swift changing the lyrics to Better Than Revenge on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is just about the re-enter the Speak Now era , but is she planning some big changes for Taylor's Version of the 2010 album?

Some Taylor Swift fans think the singer will change the lyrics to Better Than Revenge for her upcoming re-recording. © Collaeg: Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 33-year-old is set to drop her third re-recording on Friday with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) as she continues to re-record her first six albums in order to own their masters once again.

While Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) kept all of the original lyrics, some Swifties are speculating that this may not be the case for Speak Now.

Better Than Revenge, a scathing break-up track bashing her former flame's new girlfriend, has been a focal point of fan speculation due to its original lyrics.

In the track, Swift sings that the girl in question is "better known for the things that she does on the mattress," and some Swifties think she'll swap the line in the re-recording due to its less-than-feminist tone.

Fan panic over the potential change went into overdrive on Wednesday when Swifties noticed that searching that lyric on Apple Music would show you the original recording, but searching for other lyrics in the song would show both Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version) and the original.

Though any changes remain unconfirmed, the potential move has fans divided.