Is Taylor Swift changing the lyrics to Better Than Revenge on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is just about the re-enter the Speak Now era, but is she planning some big changes for Taylor's Version of the 2010 album?
The 33-year-old is set to drop her third re-recording on Friday with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) as she continues to re-record her first six albums in order to own their masters once again.
While Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) kept all of the original lyrics, some Swifties are speculating that this may not be the case for Speak Now.
Better Than Revenge, a scathing break-up track bashing her former flame's new girlfriend, has been a focal point of fan speculation due to its original lyrics.
In the track, Swift sings that the girl in question is "better known for the things that she does on the mattress," and some Swifties think she'll swap the line in the re-recording due to its less-than-feminist tone.
Fan panic over the potential change went into overdrive on Wednesday when Swifties noticed that searching that lyric on Apple Music would show you the original recording, but searching for other lyrics in the song would show both Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version) and the original.
Though any changes remain unconfirmed, the potential move has fans divided.
Will Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version) have new lyrics?
Some believe that Swift altering the lyrics would be more appropriate for today's listeners, but others aren't convinced it's necessary - or even worth it.
With the main purpose of the re-recordings being to devalue the masters of the originals, it wouldn't be the smartest move, as plenty of Swifties will want to listen to the lyrics they have known for so long.
But that may not be the only change coming to Better Than Revenge, as the re-recorded track is also several seconds longer, which has led some fans to throw out the wild theory that Swift has added the infamous voicemail message played before the song during the Speak Now World Tour to the new version.
"Hey it's me. Leave a message. Make it hot," the voicemail said before Swift kicked off the performance. Though it's not out of the question, the additional seconds could just as easily be related to a lyric change.
As for the rest of the album, there may be some production changes along the way, as was the case with Red (Taylor's Version) as well (Girl at Home, anyone?).
Though he didn't begin working with Swift until her fourth album, 1989, Jack Antonoff is on board as an executive producer, and he just might imbue his style into the older tracks.
Swifties will find out what's in store when Speak Now (Taylor's Version) drops on July 7.
