Is Taylor Swift releasing a memoir with Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she's written a memoir after a publishing house announced a new mystery release featuring a few seeming nods to the singer.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Fresh off of her announcement of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), could Taylor Swift already have another big project in the works?

Taylor Swift fans have preorder a mystery new memoir amid rumors that she is the unannounced author behind it. © VALERIE MACON / AFP Fans of the 33-year-old singer are convinced that she will be dropping a memoir shortly after the release of her next re-recording. The theories kicked off when a publisher notice began circulating social media on May 6, which disclosed the release of a mystery celebrity memoir coming out on July 9. In a since-deleted post from Blacksburg Books, the "4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023" title was provided to bookstores by the publisher without any of the usual details such as the author, title, or description. Celebrities Did Usher and Chris Brown get into a heated argument that turned violent? "All they're saying is that it's a biography/memoir, and that there's a huge initial print run," the post said. Immediately, Swifties began to suspect the Anti-Hero artist was behind the upcoming memoir, with the release date serving as the primary clue.

Why do fans think Taylor Swift is behind the mystery memoir?

Swifties are considering Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) as a major Easter egg about the memoir. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire When Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version), she joked that its July 7 release date was "just in time for July 9th, iykyk," referencing her song Last Kiss, which includes the lyrics, "that July 9." Books are typically released on Tuesdays, so a Sunday release date is suspicious, and considering the song's significance on top of this, the theories certainly seem to have weight. In the album announcement, Swift also included the phrase "Dear Reader," adding further fuel to the speculation (it's also worth noting that she has a song on Midnights titled Dear Reader, so it may just be self-referential). Celebrities Jeremy Renner updates fans on recovery journey: "The body is miraculous" The publisher said that the author would be revealed on June 13, and with Swift's love of the number 13, it seemed a surefire conclusion. Now, more details are emerging about the release as the publisher urges all bookstore posts suggesting it would be Swift's memoir to be deleted.

Booksellers cancel mystery memoir preorders from Swifties

After Taylor Swift fans preordered the mystery memoir en masse, some booksellers are canceling the preorders out of concern they will need to be refunded. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Bookstore owners who posted about the memoir have updated their social media pages after the publisher asked them to delete the theories. With the influx of preorders after the theories, some stores have elected to cancel the orders out of concern that fans will ask for a refund should the writer not be Swift after all. Good Neighbor Bookstore, whose video hinting that the release was Swift's gained significant traction, has canceled the preorders. "While a number of you have reached out and said that you would take the book even if it's not a Taylor Swift book, I don't want to put you in that position, and also, I don't want to be in that position," the owner said. The latest rumors are now suggesting that while it's not likely to be Tay, it may still be a music memoir, instead from K-pop sensation BTS. June 13 marks the anniversary of BTS's debut, and July 9 is their fandom's "birthday."