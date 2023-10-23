Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Chiefs game hand-in-hand after viral appearance

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued to send fans into a frenzy with another PDA-filled NFL day in Kansas City!

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer headed to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the 34-year-old athlete in his match-up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Shortly after pre-game snaps alerted fans to Taylor's attendance, the Grammy winner was spotted at the stadium rocking a Chiefs sweatshirt, a pleated black skirt, and black, heeled loafers.

Taylor was as animated as ever as she rooted for Travis, with one clip even catching her seriously worried reaction when the tight end took a big hit.

The Anti-Hero artist also continued to bond with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as they pair watched the game together from a suite. The newfound besties even had their own handshake to celebrate a Chiefs touchdown, which was put to good use in the team's dominant 31-17 victory.

In true Eras Tour fashion, Taylor rocked an adorable "87" friendship bracelet as she rooted for Travis. Could it be the infamous bracelet he tried (and failed) to give Taylor after her show back in July?

But the swoon-worthy Taylor and Travis moments didn't end there, as the pair exited the stadium in style while holding hands on their way out.