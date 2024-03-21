Taylor Swift called in after Travis Kelce's viral impression of Love is Blind star!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has gotten a desperate plea from Love Is Blind alum Chelsea Blackwell after the singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, went viral with his impression of the reality star.

During Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 34-year-old Super Bowl champ confessed his love for the Netflix dating show and did his best impression of Chelsea's infamous fights with her then-fiancé, Jimmy Presnell.

As Travis tried to convince his brother Jason to start watching Love Is Blind, he began to recreate Chelsea's tearful exchange with Jimmy.



"You think I'm clingy?" Travis said, mimicking her voice in what might not be considered the most flattering light.

Chelsea then took to her Instagram page to confirm that she had seen the viral impression and admitted she felt she needed to "crawl under a rock."

"Taylor Swift, if you're watching it with him, please stop," she joked.