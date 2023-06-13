Taylor Swift cancels membership at NYC club after photo leak
New York, New York - After a photo leak revealed her secret date with Matty Healy, Taylor Swift has reportedly canceled her membership at the private club Casa Cipriani in New York City.
An insider told Page Six that the 33-year-old has decided to end her membership at the swanky establishment, about a month after she was photographed inside while on a date with The 1975 frontman.
Casa Cipriani has a strict no-pictures policy, but it certainly wasn't strict enough to prevent the leak, and the PDA-filled photos all but confirmed the musicians were an item.
Another source previously told Page Six that "at least three members" of the Manhattan club were booted for breaking the rules by taking the photos.
The insider also dished that Swift intentionally chose the location because of the privacy policy and left once she realized photos were being snapped regardless.
The outlet contacted Casa Cipriani as well, with the club denying that the Anti-Hero singer had ended her membership.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have since ended their romance
After first sparking dating rumors in early May, Swift and Healy ended their brief romance earlier this month.
Along with the Casa Cipriani date, the pair enjoyed quite a few nights out in the Big Apple, most frequently being spotted around Electric Lady Studios and Swift's residence.
Alas, it seems the love story was never meant to be. The stars reportedly called it off due to their busy touring schedules, with insiders confirming things were "always casual" between them.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP