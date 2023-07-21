Taylor Swift fans face strict bans for The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, California - As Taylor Swift gears up for two nights of The Eras Tour in Santa Clara, fans are facing some unexpectedly strict policies at Levi's Stadium.

Taylor Swift fans are not allowed to bring friendship bracelets to The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

So make the friendship bracelets...but don't bring them to Levi's Stadium.

On Thursday, the stadium, which hosts the NFL's San Francisco 49eras, confirmed several surprising policies for the July 28 and 29 concerts.

First, they banned tailgating and prohibited Swifties without tickets from listening to the show from the surrounding area.

Though disappointing for many fans, such a policy has been instated at other venues, including MetLife Stadium, due to the safety concerns surrounding the congregation of thousands of fans outside the stadium.

The venue also announced that battery packs using cords or wires, such as USB cables, will be prohibited inside, but charging cases are allowed.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Levi's Stadium confirmed via Twitter that bracelets would not be allowed inside either.

While this is a rather bizarre policy within any context, the rule is particularly harsh for Swifties, as friendship bracelet trading has become a fan-favorite tradition at The Eras Tour.