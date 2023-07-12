Taylor Swift makes music history with Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is continuing her impressive and historic reign on the music charts with her latest re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift has already broken several music industry records with Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which dropped on July 7. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fans have been buzzing over the 33-year-old's new take on her 2010 album since it dropped on July 7. Taylor's Version of the record features re-recordings of the original tracklist as well as six vault tracks previously scrapped from the album.

On release day, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 on Spotify and became the most-streamed country album in a single day in the streamer's history.

At The Eras Tour that night, Swift celebrated the release by performing Long Live for the first time on the tour and premiering the star-studded music video for the vault track I Can See You.

The excitement certainly didn't end there as the Anti-Hero artist continues to make music history with her third re-recording. Per Billboard, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) had the biggest week of any album in 2023 after just four days, surpassing Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time.

Swift stands to break even more records once the July 22-dated Billboard charts are revealed, as a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 would make her the female artist with the most No. 1 albums (surpassing Barbara Streisand) and would tie her with Drake for the most among all artists.

Vinyl sales for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) came to over 225,000, making it the second-largest sales week for a vinyl album since tracking began in 1991. First place also belongs to Swift, with her tenth studio album, Midnights, selling 575,000 in its first week.

As Speak Now dominates the cultural zeitgeist, social media was baffled on Monday as the FBI tapped into the conversation with a viral Taylor-inspired post.