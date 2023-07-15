Taylor Swift seen in new snaps from Questlove's star-studded bash at cannabis club

New York, New York - Taylor Swift spent her downtime between stops on The Eras Tour with several famous friends as they indulged in an epic UNO tournament in honor of Questlove's birthday.

Taylor Swift (r.) was one of many celebrities in attendance at Questlove's recent birthday party. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 33-year-old singer has appeared in several photographs taken at an exclusive party held at The Astor Club on Wednesday.

Rapper Bun B first confirmed Swift's attendance with a snap of himself shaking her hand. In the caption, he revealed that the dinner was catered by cannabis chef Nikki Steward.



Bun B then recalled Questlove saying, "I have to have a picture with you and Taylor."

"Who turns out to be THE Taylor. As in @taylorswift who couldn't have been more kind and personable," he wrote.

"I've only ever met 2 other people who make you feel this seen and heard in an interaction before and that's @barackobama and @beyonce My question is does this make me a Swiftie?"

In snaps shared later in the week, the Speak Now artist was seen playing UNO alongside several other party attendees, including Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Despite some chatter online, Questlove assured his followers that it wasn't a "weed party" in his post from Friday, where he also thanked Saturday Night Live star Michael Che and Cathy Rong for organizing the event.