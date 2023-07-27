What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Santa Clara?

Santa Clara, California - Taylor Swift has reached the penultimate stop of the US leg of The Eras Tour , and the surprise song stakes are higher than ever!

Taylor Swift will play two nights at Levi's Stadium on July 28 and 29. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 33-year-old is off to Levi's Stadium for two concerts on July 28 and 29 with the support of opening acts HAIM and Gracie Abrams.

After snubbing folklore on the album's three-year anniversary in Seattle, Swift may make up for it with this weekend's surprise songs.

The remaining tracks are peace, hoax, exile, and epiphany, and, considering her penchant for chaos, all are fair game.

The Anti-Hero artist also hasn't played a track from folklore's sister, evermore, in quite a while. Could Santa Clara be the lucky city to get the highly-coveted right where you left me?

With the US leg coming to a close soon, Swift may pull some tricks with a few unexpected or newly-released tracks as surprise songs.