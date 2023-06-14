Tucker Carlson gives bizarre Donald Trump defense in latest Twitter episode

Woodstock, Maine - Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come forward with a new defense for former President Donald Trump following his arraignment , and it's bizarre to say the least.

Tucker Carlson shared a new defense on Tuesday against Donald Trump's recent indictment, insisting to viewers that "everything is classified." © Screenshot / Twitter / @TuckerCarlson

Shortly after Trump pled not guilty in a Miami federal court on Tuesday, Carlson shared a new episode of his show Tucker on Twitter.

In it, he argued Trump couldn't have intentionally done anything wrong when he took classified documents from the White House because "everything is classified."

"Your government has classified more than a billion federal documents - most of them boring and pointless and a danger to no one - and locked them away in secret where you can't see them because you may be an American citizen but not really, and therefore you don't have the necessary clearances to know what's going on," Carlson ranted.

"And by the way, none of this is done to make America safer any more than Covid restrictions were designed to make you healthy," he continued.

Carlson echoed arguments from Trump's Republican allies, calling the indictment "transparently political," and telling viewers it should "upset you more than anything that's happened in American politics in your lifetime."

"Trump is the one guy with an actual shot at becoming president," he added. "And for that one fact, they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him."

The sentiments are a bit surprising from Carlson, as he and Trump have had a complicated relationship – with the host once writing in damning texts that he "passionately hates" the former president.