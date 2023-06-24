Tom Holland spills major secret about romance with Zendaya!
Los Angeles, California - In a new interview, Tom Holland may have accidentally let a major secret slip about his romance with Zendaya!
While speaking with UNILAD on Friday, the 27-year-old recalled once coming to Zendaya's rescue by fixing a broken door in her house.
"I fixed my girlfriend's door once, really early on in our relationship," he said. "I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you,' and now we're in love."
As fans gushed over the hilarious quote, others were reminded of a previous comment Tom made back in 2019, where he recounted a suspiciously similar door-fixing endeavor - with one major change to the tale.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Uncharted star told the host that he had once "fixed a friend's door."
With Tom's recent confirmation that the door-fixing occurred "early on" in their relationship, did he just reveal that they've been dating much longer than previously believed?
How long have Zendaya and Tom Holland been together?
Though romance rumors had surrounded the Spider-Man co-stars since they began working together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they didn't go public with the relationship until they were caught kissing by paparazzi in 2021.
Could this mean they've been together since at least 2019?
Fans will recall that Zendaya was rumored to be dating her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, after pics of the pair in New York City - including one in which Jacob kissed her on the head - went viral in 2020.
Both actors have denied the relationship, but many fans believe that Tom and Zendaya indeed got together earlier than 2021 but likely broke up and dated other people at some point before reuniting.
One Twitter user joked that while some argue fans often forget about their pair's previous romances, it "looks like they forgot too," based on Tom's latest quote.
In another recent interview, Tom joked that he had to play the "long game" to woo his now-girlfriend, crediting their roles as love interests in Spider-Man as a big help in sparking the romance.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Agencia EFE & Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya