Zendaya dishes on how she and Tom Holland are so "in sync"

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya shed some new light on her romance with Tom Holland as she dished on her personal life in a new campaign with On.

Zendaya (r.) shed some new light on her romance with Tom Holland as she dished on her personal life in a new campaign with On. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The 28-year-old star first partnered up with the sports brand in June, and on Tuesday, she took center stage in a stunning new campaign set in the Swiss Alps.

Speaking with Teen Vogue, Zendaya opened up about how she incorporates wellness into her daily life as part of On's latest initiative.

When asked who she would ask to join her in various popular exercises, the Euphoria star was quick to admit she would not take her boyfriend to a dance class!

"I would say I'd bring Tom with me, but he's too good," she said. "He's too good, it would piss me off."

(If you've ever watched the pair's iconic Lip Sync Battle, you'll know she's not exactly wrong!)

As for the activity she would do with Tom, she named him as her ideal kayaking partner.

"I would choose Tom because I think that, if I can remember correctly, with the kayak, you have to be in sync with the person," she explained.

But while the lovebirds may be quite "in sync," their similarities may pose a bit of a challenge as well!