Zendaya gets hilarious birthday shout-out from Tom Holland
Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland delivered his annual Zendaya birthday tribute in hilarious style this year as he shared a not-so-glamorous snap of the star on Friday.
The Euphoria star turned 27 on Friday, and her 27-year-old boyfriend paid tribute to her with a shout-out on his Instagram story.
"My birthday girl," Tom captured the photo, adding a heart-eye emoji.
But no, this wasn't a high-fashion shot of Zendaya; instead, the actor is seen in full scuba gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.
The photo comes in coordinating style to Zendaya's tribute to Tom for his 27th birthday earlier this year, which featured a snap of the Marvel star making a heart with his hands while scuba diving.
Shortly after the first photo, Tom shared another snap of the Malcolm & Marie actor walking their dogs.
The couple's birthday tributes have become a fan-favorite tradition, as they have given fans an adorable glimpse into the typically private pair's romance.
Zendaya and Tom Holland continue fan-favorite birthday tradition
Tom first confirmed his relationship with Zendaya through a birthday post after the pair were caught kissing by paparazzi back in 2021.
The Crowded Room actor shared a sweet photo with Zendaya from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home with the caption, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call me when your up."
Zendaya returned the favor with an adorable black-and-white photo of the pair for Tom's birthday in 2022, where she called him "the one who makes me the happiest."
The birthday shout-out tradition actually predates their romantic relationship, with the co-stars sharing tributes since first working together in Spider-Man in 2017.
The evolution from Tom's "Happy birthday mate" posts to "My birthday girl" has fans head over heels as the tradition thankfully lives on.
