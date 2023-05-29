Zendaya gives Halle Bailey a shout-out after her viral impression of Tom Holland

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya paid homage to the new live-action Little Mermaid shortly after star Halle Bailey went viral for hilariously impersonating Tom Holland .

Halle Bailey (l) recently went viral for impersonating Zendaya's (r) boyfriend, Tom Holland. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old Euphoria star gave Halle a sweet shout-out with an Instagram story on Sunday, which featured a video of the title screen from The Little Mermaid.

"Omg Omg Omg," Zendaya captioned the clip, tagging Halle in the post.

The Emmy winner's tribute to the newest Disney princess comes just a few days after Halle went viral for her spot-on impression of Zendaya's British beau, Tom Holland.

While on the press tour for the new movie, Halle joined co-star Jonah Hauer-King for a game of celebrity impressions.

When tasked with mimicking Holland, the Grown-ish star adopted an English accent and said, "Oh, hey, guys. I'm so excited to be here today." She then added, "I love being the new..." and made Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging hand gesture.

With Jonah still stumped, Halle said, "And I love Zendaya so much," leading her co-star to immediately guess the correct answer.

As it turns out, Zendaya and Halle's friendship goes way back, with the pair consistently supporting each other for years.