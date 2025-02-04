Zendaya's family parties with Tom Holland in hilarious clips: "Hold on, let me get Spider-Man!"

Oakland, California - Tom Holland proved to be quite popular with fiancée Zendaya 's family in hilarious viral clips from a party hosted over the weekend.

Tom Holland (r.) proved to be quite popular with fiancée Zendaya's family in hilarious viral clips from a party hosted over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & UPI Photo

The 28-year-old Marvel star was seen in footage shared to social media by Zendaya's family and friends, who were gathered in her hometown of Oakland, California.

In one video, the Euphoria actor flashes an "I love you" in sign language before a partygoer says, "Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man."



Sure enough, the camera then pans to Tom, who walks over to take a seat next to other family members.

In another adorable moment, Tom is seen holding a baby as he asks how old the little one is.

"The real Spider-Man," the on-screen text reads. "Facts."

The Uncharted actor was even seen dancing along with the family, and when Zendaya took her turn busting some moves, Tom made sure to take his phone out to record her.

The adorable footage comes after Tom and Zendaya got engaged over the holidays, with the swoon-worthy proposal reportedly taking place at her family's home.