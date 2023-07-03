Zendaya's influence shines as Tom Holland reveals their relationship is "worth its weight in gold"

Actor Tom Holland spilled his heart out about girlfriend Zendaya in an upcoming podcast interview, and fans are swooning over his sweet words.

Tom Holland (l.) is all about showering girlfriend Zendaya with love as of late! © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Holland can't seem to stop gushing over Zendaya!

In an upcoming episode of the popular SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up even more about their romance.



A preview clip from the episode, which is set to be released for free July 10, was posted on Twitter.

"I understand the responsibility, I'm lucky I have Zendaya," Holland confesses in the clip.

The Marvel star went on to express his appreciation for having Zendaya by his side, both on and off film sets.

"Being in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you...that's worth its weight in gold," Holland said.