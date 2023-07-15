Zendaya's unusual fashion exposed in Bulgari behind-the-scenes footage

Rome, Italy - Zendaya 's tricks of the trade were revealed in new behind-the-scenes footage of her recent Bulgari campaign alongside Anne Hathaway.

In a new video, Zendaya's unexpectedly sensible footwear for a recent Bulgari shoot was revealed. © Albjeerto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old co-starred in the 2023 Magnificence Never Ends campaign for the luxury jewelry brand alongside fellow ambassador Hathaway.

On Friday, stylist Erin Walsh shared a video, set to the tune of BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé, of the stars working on the shoot back in February.

Zendaya modeled Bulgari's jewels with a stunning emerald and diamond necklace paired with a black jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline, as well as another black number paired with a sapphire necklace.

But as the new footage reveals, the Euphoria star didn't exactly go high-end for her footwear - nor did Hathaway.

For the portion of the campaign in which the pair dances in a ballroom, Zendaya rocked black boots, while the Devil Wears Prada star opted for some cozy slippers.

Fans couldn't get enough of the unexpected yet sensible footwear on the stars as they reacted in the comments.

"I thought they'd be wearing heels but why go through that pain," one user wrote.

"the boots n slippers are so real!!" another said. "i love them so much."