How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

New York, New York - New York City's beloved Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming up fast to usher in the holiday season! Here's how to watch the Thursday event so you don't miss a second of those spectacular balloons.

Tom Turkey by Macy's float during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022. © Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc./AFP Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will sport 25 balloons including Bluey, Snoopy, Spongebob, Ronald McDonald, and more!

There will also be a handful of "balloonicles," or balloons on vehicles, an original Macy's creation dating back to 2018.

The parade, which will also feature 31 fabulously festive floats, 29 clown crews, and 11 marching bands, will also showcase musical performances from the likes of Cher, Brandy, and the band Chicago among others.

This year's route will start on W 77th St and Central Park West, following Central Park West down to Columbus Circle. The parade will then continue down 6th Ave through Midtown Manhattan and finish up in front of the 34th St flagship Macy's store.