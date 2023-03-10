Kylie Jenner fans question the socialite's snatched jawline in new pics

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner fans were quick to spot her apparent jawline change in new Instagram photos. Did the socialite get plastic surgery, or did she get even more snatched overnight?

Kylie Jenner has only admitted to lip fillers, but fans have noticed a drastic difference in her jawline. © Screenshot/Intstagram/kyliejenner

First, there was the infamous Kylie Jenner lip challenge. What's next, the Kylie Jenner jawline challenge?

Kylie's photos emerged on Wednesday, and fans were quick to point out a striking difference in the model's facial features.

The IG photos of the 25-year-old beauty mogul were taken for French fashion brand Coperni, and featured elegant dresses, an effortless natural makeup look, and a messy-but-chic wavy hairstyle.

Fans began to speculate on whether Kylie had gotten more plastic surgery, even though the Kardashians star has only admitted to getting lip fillers in the past.

According to The Sun, fans went to an online forum to discuss their opinions on the recent pics. "What in the filter-plastic surgery is going on here?", exclaimed one fan. Another said, "Has her jawline always looked that sharp?".

This is definitely not the first time Kylie fans have brought rumors of plastic surgery up. As you can probably tell from her lack of response to the rumors, Kylie just doesn't seem to care what people think.