March movie + TV releases: Daredevil, Snow White, and more bring the madness!
This month will be filled with basketball games, St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and new entertainment in the form of flicks and TV series!
This March, Marvel's redemption continues with the return of Daredevil, while another beloved Disney princess gets a live-action spin that'll have audiences whistling while they work.
Again, there's plenty in store for everyone of all ages!
Here are the top movies and TV shows coming this month that everyone must watch.
Daredevil: Born Again
The long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matthew Murdock – AKA Daredevil – has finally arrived.
The dark Marvel series, which will be part of the universe's Phase 5, follows the blind vigilante continuing his fight for justice as former crime boss Wilson Fisk, reprised by Vincent D'Onofrio, attempts to become the mayor of New York City.
The 18-episode season will explore what happens when these two foes cross paths again – and hopefully continue to restore the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its former glory.
The devil's work is never done! Tune into the worldwide premiere of Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, only on Disney+.
Mickey 17
Robert Pattison deals with death – multiple times! – in the upcoming sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17.
The British actor plays an expendable employee named Mickey Barnes, who signs up to be a clone worker in the human colony Nilfheim.
Yet, things go awry when his 17th clone is incorrectly assumed dead and runs into his replacement.
The wacky dystopian film based on the novel Mickey7 has already received plenty of positive reviews!
So, grab your friends or fellow clones and see Mickey 17 in theaters on March 7.
Snow White
Heigh Ho!
Rachel Zegler's time as Disney's first Princess, Snow White, has come.
The live-action remake of the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is arguably the biggest release of the month, which is why it should not be missed!
Opposite Zegler is Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, whose vanity leads to the vicious hunt of her stepdaughter, but the princess finds solace with the lovable – albeit grumpy – seven dwarfs.
And lest we forget the Huntsman and "Prince Charming" who will round out this family film!
But will this fresh remake make this next Disney adventure the fairest of them all? Find out when Snow White hits theaters everywhere on March 21!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & Landmark Media & Landmark Media