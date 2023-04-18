All Things Go 2023's star-studded lineup has indie music fans buzzing!

Columbia, Maryland - Music fans are in for quite the treat with the newly-revealed lineup for All Things Go 2023!

Maggie Rogers (l) will headline All Things Go on September 30, while Lana Del Rey (c) and boygenius have the top slots on October 1. © Collage: Greg Doherty & STEPHANIE KEITH & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Festival season is in full swing, and fans have yet another incredible event to add to their calendar this fall.

On Tuesday, All Things Go unveiled its two-day lineup for September 30 and October 1.

Day 1 will be headlined by indie darling Maggie Rogers, with Carley Rae Jepsen and Mt. Joy also on the roster.

Daisy Jones & the Six star Suki Waterhouse will be taking the stage on Saturday as well, along with TikTok's current obsession, Lizzy McAlpine.

Rounding out the Day 1 performers are Dayglow, Fletcher, Peach Pit, Raye, Tegan and Sara, The Wombats, Sudan Archives, Last Dinosaurs, Vacations, Jensen McRae, and Hemlocke Springs.

As for Sunday, festivalgoers are in for an extra special day, with Lana Del Rey and boygenius serving as headliners. Each act is fresh off of a new release, with Del Rey dropping her ninth album on March 24 and the newly-reunited supergroup releasing their Taylor Swift-approved LP, the record, on March 31.

Sunday will also feature The Eras Tour openers MUNA and beababdoobee, as well as Arlo Parks, Ethel Gain, Alex G, Alvvays, Samia, Leith Ross, Vundabar, Tommy Lefroy, Ella Jane, Meet Me at the Altar, Free Range, and Juliana Madrid.