Megan Thee Stallion drops major music news: "Hot Girl Summer 2024"
New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion fans should get ready for a very exciting summer 2024, as the Houston rapper has revealed she's planning a Hot Girl Summer Tour for Summer 2024 – and dropping a new album!
"I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience," Meg told Good Morning America on Tuesday.
"Oh, we're having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024, summertime."
The Sweetest Pie artist is excited to be doing her "own thing during the summer" for the first time "since 2019."
The Cobra artist, whose name is buzzing after her latest track, Hiss, topped the charts and ruffled feathers, didn't just announce a tour. Meg says there will also be new music to go with it!
When will Megan Thee Stallion drop her new album?
Not only will there be a Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024, but a new Megan Thee Stallion album is set to drop in time for her next concert series!
"This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer," Meg said, grinning ear-to-ear.
This upcoming album will be her third studio album. Her second, Traumazine, dropped in August 2023.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megantheestallion