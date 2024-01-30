Megan Thee Stallion drops major music news: "Hot Girl Summer 2024"

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion fans should get ready for a very exciting summer 2024, as the Houston rapper has revealed she's planning a Hot Girl Summer Tour for Summer 2024 – and dropping a new album !

Hiss rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced her upcoming 2024 Hot Girl Summer tour. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megantheestallion

"I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience," Meg told Good Morning America on Tuesday.

"Oh, we're having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024, summertime."

The Sweetest Pie artist is excited to be doing her "own thing during the summer" for the first time "since 2019."

The Cobra artist, whose name is buzzing after her latest track, Hiss, topped the charts and ruffled feathers, didn't just announce a tour. Meg says there will also be new music to go with it!