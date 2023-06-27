Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping June 26-July 2

It's a new week in music, and this week's drops include new releases from artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, Greta Van Fleet, and more.

By Taylor Kamnetz

It's a new week in music, and this week's drops include new releases from artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, Greta Van Fleet, and more. Here are the music drops on TAG24'S radar this week.

Lil Uzi Vert is releasing a new album called Pink Tape on Friday, June 30, 2023. © IMAGO/Avalon.red Welcome to the last week in June! Though the month is coming to an end, the music releases aren't slowing down! With new albums from acts such as Grouptherapy, The Weeknd, and Lil Uzi Vert, and also new songs by artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Charli XCX, and Local Natives, to name a few, there are a slew of can't-miss music drops in various genres. Celebrities Jamie Foxx is reportedly "recovering well" amid concerns over his absence With so many releases coming, it's easy to lose track of what's dropping and when. Here are the music drops on TAG24's radar for the week of June 26-July 2.

Albums by: Grouptherapy, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, and Hi-Rez

The Weeknd's soundtrack for the Max series The Idol is dropping on Friday, June 30, 2023. © IMAGO/TT Grouptherapy - I was mature for my age, but i was still a child - June 27 Grouptherapy's debut studio album, I was mature for my age, but i was still a child, dropped on Tuesday, and it's one to be proud of. The 16-track album includes the previously released song Peak and covers a variety of subject matters and dabbles in numerous sonic vibes.



The Weeknd - The Idol, Vol. 1 - June 30 Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne shows off patriotism in NASCAR style On Friday, The Weeknd is set to release the dedicated soundtrack to his and Sam Levinson's Max series, The Idol, aptly titled The Idol, Volume 1. The body of work includes all the songs The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, wrote and recorded for the Max series that's been stirring up controversy even before any episodes aired.



Lil Uzi Vert - Pink Tape - June 30 Lil Uzi Vert is also giving fans something to celebrate on Friday with the release of their new album, titled Pink Tape. The 26-track album is the rapper's full-length follow-up to 2020's Eternal Atake.



Hi-Rez - Heaven Over Hollywood - June 30 For the first time in three years, rapper Hi-Rez is back with a new album on Friday called Heaven Over Hollywood. Speaking of the body of work on Twitter, Hi-Rez wrote: "My album is called Heaven Over Hollywood because I’ve had many opportunities to sacrifice my art, health, & soul for more money & fame." He added, "I believe what we do here on earth dictates what happens next for us. Call me stupid. Call me crazy. I don’t want to risk it. I quite literally put heaven over Hollywood."

Singles by: Greta Van Fleet, Local Natives, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, and Charli XCX

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing Vampire, the lead single off her sophomore album GUTS, on Friday, June 30, 2023. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo In addition to album releases, there are a handful of must-stream singles to check out this week! First is an explosive new track by progressive rock band Greta Van Fleet called Speed Drive, which dropped on Tuesday (June 27). Local Natives also released a low-key, yet lyrically hard-hitting, song on Tuesday called Paradise that many will surely relate to. On Thursday (June 29), Shakira is slated to release a new song featuring Manuel Turizo called Copa Vacía.

Then, flash-forward to Friday (June 30) when Olivia Rodrigo is releasing Vampire via Geffen Records, the lead single off of her newly announced sophomore album GUTS. Also dropping on Friday is Charli XCX's song from the upcoming Barbie movie called Speed Drive, and hopefully, it's just as fun as the title sounds!