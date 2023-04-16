Joke of the Day for April 16, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day might make you hungry! Here's your mouthful of funny to you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What fish tastes best with peanut butter?

Answer: Jelly fish!

Today's Joke of the Day is lighting up the sea!  © Collage: Unsplash/Bruno Kelzer & TAG24

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite funny. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Bruno Kelzer & TAG24

