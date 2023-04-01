Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2023: Kitty nail art!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Lena Grotticelli

This TikTok account features a lot of epic nail art, but this set is purr-fect for our Viral Video this Caturday.

Viral Video of the Day

Today's cat-tastic clip shows that furry friends can make for some pawsome beauty designs.

Nail artist Kara regularly shows off her epic talent for doing nails with frequent designs of glitter and flowers. But a recent video shows a different side of her work that pays tribute to a real life pretty kitty.

The sweet white and gray feline is featured with a pink bow, as Kara transforms the photo onto an epic set.

Check out the magic below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows cats can be a great subject for nail art.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows cats can be a great subject for nail art.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nailart311fong

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

What better way to kick off your weekend than with Caturday? Sit back, relax, and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nailart311fong

More on: