Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2023: Kitty nail art!

This TikTok account features a lot of epic nail art, but this set is purr-fect for our Viral Video this Caturday.

Today's cat-tastic clip shows that furry friends can make for some pawsome beauty designs.

Nail artist Kara regularly shows off her epic talent for doing nails with frequent designs of glitter and flowers. But a recent video shows a different side of her work that pays tribute to a real life pretty kitty.

The sweet white and gray feline is featured with a pink bow, as Kara transforms the photo onto an epic set.

Check out the magic below: