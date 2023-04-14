Viral Video of the Day for April 14, 2023: Adorable baby goat goes viral
Get ready for your daily dose of entertainment with this viral TikTok video featuring an irresistibly cute baby goat in a diaper wreaking havoc.
Viral Video of the Day
This adorable baby goat may be small, but he's got a huge personality!
This video shows a curious and playful goat wearing a diaper and disobeying his owner's commands in a hilarious way.
With 11.5 million views and 2.1 million likes, this video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, bringing joy and laughter to millions of viewers.
Check out the sweetness below:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Missed yesterday's viral video? Catch it here.
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@Kymbo_v