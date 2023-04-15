Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2023: Dinky the chipmunk gets cheeky!
This hungry little critter has captivated TikTok, as he can't stop chowing down!
A TikTok account called Chipmunks of TikTok has provided endless amounts of priceless chipmunk videos, but this one is a standout.
"It's the great Dinky coming to fill the cheeks," the video's caption reads. It has received a whopping 16.6 million likes!
In the clip, Dinky the chipmunk keeps grabbing fistfuls of nuts and filling his mouth to the brim. Just when you think he can't fit any more inside, he keeps going!
But it's perhaps his curious pauses and wide eyes that really make him the cutest animal around.
Check out cheeky Dinky here:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chipmunksoftiktok