Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2023: Cat meets watermelon

A watermelon is no match for this cat in this absurd Viral Video of the Day!

TikTok has some strange animal videos, but this kitty's moves are bizarre and silly at the same time.

It's clear this video has had some editing help, but we still can't look away.

An orange tabby cat is seen lounging on the couch, then pouncing on a watermelon. The agile cat effortlessly spins the giant fruit like a basketball, then carves it. The video even has a part two, which shows the powerful kitty smashing the watermelon to inexplicably turn it into soup.

Viewers are also puzzled by the clip. As one writes in the caption, "howwwwww."

The question is: What did that watermelon ever do to you, Fluffy?

Check out the wild antics below: