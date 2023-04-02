Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2023: Sassy slayin' grandma

This TikTok video might rock your socks off, as one sassy grandma is living it up!

This grandma is celebrating her 93rd birthday in style.

One of TikTok's favorite and perhaps oldest influencers has released a new video showing off her birthday outfit.

She sings a song to show off the lewk in the 19-second vid with some added sass: "If you don't like it, I don't care!"

Grandma Droniak, AKA the self-proclaimed "celebrity grandma," dons a "Birthday Babe" crown and a sash that reads, "Slayin' on my birthday."

"Can you believe I'm 93?" she asks viewers. They are clearly loving clip, as it's been viewed 9.9 millions times and counting!

She ends the vid with an epic "birthday dance."

Dance over to the fun below: