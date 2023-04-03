Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2023: Anything is paw-sible!
Need the perfect entertainment this Monday morning? Check out these adorable dogs on TikTok that shocked their owners with a heartwarming surprise.
Adoption can be a wild and unexpected journey sometimes!
In a now-viral clip, dog owners found out in a DNA test that the puppies they adopted weren't actually sisters, but rather mother and daughter all along!
The video shows the unbreakable bond between the pair which led TikTok users to rush to the comments section and express their admiration.
"I'm crying they're so small and cute I can't," one person said.
With over 14.1 million views and 3.2 million likes, the video has attracted many dog lovers across the world.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@milkkarten