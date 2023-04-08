Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2023: Super supermarket prank

TikTok is the wild wild west, especially when the pranks come out to play!

Lara couldn't wait to play a joke on her mom, in public no less! And in front of millions more on TikTok.

When the mother-daughter duo hit the supermarket, Lara attached a roll of plastic produce bags onto her mother's bag - without her knowing! Then, she hits record on her camera to document the magic that rolled out.

"Why are you laughing?" Lara's mom can be heard asking in the video.

The prank invoked a lot of stares, and perhaps the two getting "kicked out" of the store, as Lara's caption implies.

The clip has been liked over 1.3 million times.

Check out the hilarity and Lara's mom's priceless reaction below: